International Stuttering Awareness Day 2022: Famous Personalities Who Have Opened Up About Living with a Stutter

INTERNATIONAL STUTTERING AWARENESS DAY 2022: Around 1 percent of the world’s population suffers from stuttering. With an intention to raise awareness among public about stuttering, October 22 was declared International Stuttering Awareness Day (ISAD) in 1998. This day is observed to educate people about the complexity of the disorder, work in preventing stuttering in children, and let people know that help and resources are available.

The day also backs research to find the causes of stuttering. There are many famous personalities like Elvis Presley, Lewis Carroll, Emily Blunt and Samuel L. Jackson who didn’t let their disability of stuttering create a hindrance to their work. They have also contributed enough for the people who stutter.

On this year’s International Stuttering Awareness Day, take a look at some of the famous personalities who stutter:

Hrithik Roshan

Bollywood’s A-lister actor, Hrithik Roshan has always spoken openly about his stammering and how he underwent speech therapy to speak fluently. Reportedly, he still practices speech therapy. He has also donated a generous amount to help build the audio and speech therapy wing at the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai, India. Nicole Kidman

She is Hollywood’s award-winning actress who is famous for her stellar performances in Rabbit Hole and Batman Forever. She revealed about being extremely shy and how she used to stutter as a kid which she gradually overcame. She continues to urge and inspire the stuttering community to not shy away from their fears. Rowan Atkinson

The man is famous for his Mr Bean character which is still loved by kids and elders alike. His stuttering grabbed the headlines of The Epoch Times reading, “Rowan ‘Mr. Bean’ Atkinson Has a Speech Impediment That Almost Cost Him His Career". He later shared that his stammering is not permanent. US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden has the stuttering issue. He had shared that stuttering has nothing to do with intelligence quotient. In fact, it is the only handicap that people still laugh about and humiliate others. Ed Sheeran

The singer of famous songs like Shape of You, Perfect and Photograph dealt with stuttering while growing up. He struggled with being able to express himself the right way. He tried various speech therapies to help with his stutter and ultimately it was music that really helped him

