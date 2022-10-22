International Stuttering Awareness Day 2022: Theme, History and Awareness Creation

INTERNATIONAL STUTTERING AWARENESS DAY 2022: International Stuttering Awareness Day (ISAD) or International Stammering Awareness Day is celebrated on October 22. The day creates awareness about the speech disorder known as stuttering or stammering. Stuttering refers to disruptions in the fluency of speech. Its symptoms include involuntary repetition of words and temporary inability or difficulty to utter sounds or words, among others.

Those affected often face social ostracism through mockery and insults. The condition requires treatment through speech therapy. Below, we look at the theme for this year’s event, its history and how we can create more awareness about the issue.

International Stuttering Awareness Day 2022: Theme

The theme for 2022’s International Stuttering Awareness Day is “Being seen, being heard: Representation and normalisation of stuttering in the mainstream," as mentioned on the ISAD website. The theme highlights the fact that stuttering is something that affects many in society and is nothing abnormal. The ISAD, which intends to remove the social stigma associated with stammering, conducts an online conference on the issue from October 1 to October 31 annually.

International Stuttering Awareness Day: History

More than seven crore people across the world are affected by stuttering. The International Stuttering Association (ISA) decided to highlight the issue through an International Stuttering Awareness Day. In 1995, during a conference held at Linköping, Sweden, the ISA formulated a wish list which advocated the need for an International Stuttering Awareness Day.

Then, in 1997, at the International Fluency Association (IFA) conference, Michael Sugarman, the co-founder of the National Stuttering project, raised the call for an international day for stuttering awareness.

Sugarman’s wish was granted in 1998 when the European League of Stuttering Associations, International Fluency Association and ISA declared October 22 as Stuttering Awareness Day.

International Stuttering Awareness Day: Creating awareness

On October 22, each year, organisations and associations focused on stuttering set up events and run campaigns to highlight the difficulties faced by those who stammer and offer solutions. People perceive stutterers as less intelligent and fearful and mock them. The harmful and discriminatory behaviour towards stutterers stems from ignorance about the disorder. Educating the masses through public awareness campaigns is the key to removing prejudice.

