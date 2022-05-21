International Tea Day 2022: 6 Types of Herbal Tea and Their Benefits

INTERNATIONAL TEA DAY 2022: Today, we mark International Tea Day and emphasize the increasing demand of tea and its benefits. It is observed on May 21 every year. While the traditional method of preparing milk tea involves the addition of sugar and is not that healthy for you, herbal teas are sugar-free, organic, and absolutely healthy. Herbs used to make these teas have medicinal properties which can be beneficial. On International Tea Day, let’s read about the different kinds of herbal teas and their benefits:

Ginger Herbal Tea

Ginger is a versatile spice with many uses. It adds flavour to any food and has been used as a herbal medicine for years in Southeast Asia. Ginger has innumerable benefits such as it boosts your immune system, improves cognitive function, improves digestion, helps during nausea, soothes sore throat and many more. Chamomile Tea

Chamomile is best known for its therapeutic properties. A cup of chamomile tea can be a great stressbuster. Chamomile tea also has a natural sweetness to it which makes it a delicious herb to consume. Some benefits of chamomile tea are – it is anti-inflammatory, helps reduce cold and cough, improves digestion, improves sleep quality, reduces anxiety and stress and many more. Hibiscus Tea

Hibiscus tea is a cranberry-like tasting tea which can be enjoyed hot or with ice. The antioxidant-rich tea has many health benefits and some of them are – a good source of iron, high in Vitamin C, controls blood pressure, and boosts metabolism. Lemongrass Tea

Lemongrass is a popular medicinal herb and is used to make herbal tea due to its citrusy and zesty flavour. Lemongrass also has many medicinal benefits and some of them are – improves dental health, boosts immunity, is antioxidant-rich, soothes cramps, is good for cardiovascular health, etc. Lavender Tea

Lavender can be consumed as a tea with just lavender as the ingredient or one can also use Lavender as one of the many ingredients to make tea. Lavender species are mostly native to Europe and Asia but can now be grown anywhere in the world. Some benefits of consuming Lavender tea are – helps relieve period pains, helps with headaches, boosts immunity, soothes stress, etc. Peppermint Tea

Peppermint tea is a popular choice amongst herbal tea consumers due to its properties to fight the common cold. Not only can peppermint be used as the main ingredient to prepare herbal tea but also with one of the many herbs listed above to increase the number of benefits. Some health benefits of Peppermint tea are – increasing memory power, boosting brain function, and stressbuster, helping with headaches, curing common cold.

