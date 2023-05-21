International Tea Day 2023: Tea Traditions From Across India

INTERNATIONAL TEA DAY 2023: Besides awakening your spirit on lazy mornings, a cup of tea duly compliments the casual discussions in the evening. Be it some butter biscuits or freshly fried samosa, a sip of tea with it always enhances the taste of the snack.

ALSO READ: International Tea Day 2023: History, Significance, Interesting Facts and Quotes to Share

With numerous people waking up to a cup of tea every morning, the drink enjoys great significance across the globe. Such is the popularity of tea that the United Nations General Assembly designated May 21 as the International Tea Day. So, today as we celebrate International Tea Day, let us look at some of the tea traditions across India.