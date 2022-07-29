International Tiger Day 2022: Theme, History and Significance

INTERNATIONAL TIGER DAY 2022: International Tiger Day is observed every year all over the world on July 29. The objective of the day is to raise awareness among individuals, organisations, and governments about the importance of the conservation of tigers. As per World Wildlife Fund, approximately 95 percent of the population of tigers has declined in the last 150 years. Therefore, this day aims to encourage all to take appropriate action to save the wild cats.

We can save these species from extinction if all countries take action against illegal hunting, wildlife trade, human-wildlife conflict, and habitat loss.

On this International Tiger Day, let’s take a look at the history, and significance of this day.

International Tiger Day 2022: History and Significance

International Tiger Day was introduced in 2010 after it was discovered that 97 percent of tigers had disappeared in the past century, with only about 3,000 remaining. Since tigers were on the verge of extinction, a number of countries signed an agreement at the Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit in Russia to prevent the situation from worsening.

The day seeks to protect and expand tiger habitats apart from preserving these species. International Tiger Day is observed by many international organisations, including the World Wide Fund for Nature, the International Fund for Animal Welfare, and the Smithsonian Institution.

The current wild cat population is 3,900, according to the WWF. India is home to nearly 70% of the world’s tiger population.

International Tiger Day 2022: Theme

Last year, the theme for the day was - “Their survival is in our hands." However, this year’s theme for International Tiger Day has not been announced yet.

International Tiger Day 2022: Celebration

People celebrate this day by holding seminars and having more and more discussions to get more individuals involved in the cause of saving tigers. They also donate funds to organisations that work to protect tigers.

