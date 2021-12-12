International Universal Health Coverage Day 2021: Theme, History and Significance

Every year on December 12, Universal Health Coverage Day serves as a reminder to renew global efforts to ensure that people have access to health care when they need it. Universal Health Coverage Day provides an opportunity to assess progress and highlight gaps in ensuring that everyone, everywhere, has access to the health care they require, close to home and without financial burden. It’s also a day dedicated to thinking about what needs to happen next in order to make consistent and meaningful progress toward a more equitable and healthy society.

INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSAL HEALTH COVERAGE DAY 2021: SIGNIFICANCE

For health systems all throughout the world, the COVID-19 pandemic had been a source of reckoning. The enormity of this situation reawakened interest in health-care systems and universal health coverage. More leaders are paying attention than ever before, and rising to demand change. WHO will disclose the most recent data on universal health coverage, which will highlight the global impact of COVID-19 on health systems and services, as well as how countries are responding.

INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSAL HEALTH COVERAGE DAY 2021: HISTORY

The United Nations General Assembly endorsed a resolution on December 12, 2012, urging countries to make rapid progress toward universal health coverage (UHC) – the idea that everyone, everywhere should have access to high-quality, affordable health care – as a key priority for international development. The United Nations declared December 12 as International Universal Health Coverage Day on this day in 2017.

INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSAL HEALTH COVERAGE DAY 2021: THEME

According to UN, this year’s theme - “Leave No One Behind When It Comes to Health: Invest in Health Systems for All" in the midst of a worldwide pandemic calls on leaders to protect everyone. Deciding on a course of action to keep leaders, health systems, and world nations responsible to the promise of health for all, remains a rallying point for the Universal Health Coverage Day. In times of crisis and calm, everyone, everywhere deserves access to high-quality health care.

