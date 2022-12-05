International Volunteer Day for Economic and Social Development 2022: Theme, History and Significance

International Volunteer Day for Economic and Social Development is observed on December 5. The day is also referred to as International Volunteer Day (IVD) to recognize and promote the tireless work, not just of UN Volunteers, but of volunteers across the globe. The international observance was mandated by the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in 1985. The day commemorates 80 countries in the world.

History and Significance

The General Assembly invited governments to observe the day as the International Volunteer Day for Economic and Social Development under resolution 40/212 on December 5. It was a result of their resolution from December 17, 1985, that guided all government, civil society organizations, and communities to work together with volunteers all around the world to celebrate the day. The Assembly also urged to take measures to heighten awareness of the important contribution of volunteer service.

The UN Generally Assembly proclaimed 2001 as the International Year of Volunteers. The year was regarded for the recognition of volunteers, facilitating their work, creating a communication network and promote the benefits of voluntary service.

In November 2002, the UN Assembly beseeched UNV to ensure the potential of International Volunteer Day. Through the years many countries have focused on volunteers’ contribution to achieving Sustainable Developments Goals to combat, poverty, hunger, disease, health, environmental degradation and gender equality.

Theme 2022

On International Volunteer Day for Economic and Social Development 2022, the UN aims to solidarity through volunteering. This campaign highlights the power of UN collective humanity to drive positive change through volunteerism. Amid the rising inequalities over the years, to find common solutions, volunteers are drawn together by solidarity; to develop solutions to urgent development challenges and for the common good.

According to the UN, the theme represents, “volunteering is where compassion meets solidarity." Both words share the same root values that are supporting each other from a position of trust, humility, respect and equality.

