International Women's Day 2022: Celebrating Our Indian Female Sports Stars

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY 2022: Just like science and technology, astronomy and various other fields, women have aced their game in sports as well. However, there is a lot of discrimination between male and female athletes in India and despite it all, some sportswomen have managed to make a mark. On this International Women’s Day, take a look at some women sports celebrities who are changing the game with every match they play.

PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu is a badminton player and is known as India‘s most successful sportsperson. She has won medals at various tournaments including the Olympics and BWF circuit. She won gold at the 2019 BWF World Championships and is the only Indian to become Badminton World Champion.

Mary Kom

Mary Kom is an Indian boxer who turned into a politician and currently serves as a member of Parliament. She is the only woman athlete to win the World Amateur Boxing Championship six times and the only boxer to win a medal in the first seven World Championships.

Geeta Phogat

Geeta Phogat is a freestyle wrestler who won India‘s first-ever Gold medal in wrestling at the Commonwealth Games in 2010. She is also the first Indian female wrestler to qualify for the Olympic Summer Games. Along with Geeta, her siblings and husband are also wrestlers.

Deepika Kumari

Deepika Kumari is another sports celebrity who made the country proud with her achievement. She’s a professional archer and is currently ranked no.1. She won a Gold at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in the women‘s individual recurve event.

Tania Sachdev

Tania Sachdev is a chess player who holds the FIDE titles of International Master and Woman Grandmaster, both prestigious positions in Chess. In 2006 and 2007, she won Indian Chess Championships for Women.

