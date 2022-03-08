International Women’s Day 2022: Five Safety Apps Every Woman Should Have on Her Phone

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY 2022: The fabric of society is stained with mentalities, perceptions, ideologies that make it difficult for women who seek freedom to even breathe. Although things are changing gradually, we are still far away from a world where going out at night does not instill chills of anxiety in a woman.

Making way for themselves in this dark jungle of abominable aspects that make the evil part of the society, women are finding strong grounds, grabbing opportunities, and getting independent. And various sections of society are contributing to making a better and safer world for them.

ALSO READ: Happy International Women’s Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

Advertisement

For instance, these following apps help women reach out for help if the situation calls for it. These apps function by reinforcing the protection and security of women by sorting things that may come in handy in an emergency situation at one place. On International Women’s Day 2022, let’s have a look at five apps for women’s safety.

Raksha

The app, once installed on the phone, binds itself to the calling system and makes it easier for the user to reach out for help. It can send alerts to contacts that you have chosen with a single press of a button in situations of distress. In addition, the chosen contacts can also see your location. Even if the app is not working, you can still send alerts by pressing the volume key for three seconds and do not need the internet to do so.

Advertisement

Safetipin

This app is filled with features that are vital in times when the situation keeps worsening with every minute passing by. Elements such as emergency contact numbers, GPS tracking, directions to safe locations, among many, make this application a good choice. Why the app is called Safetipin is because it pins safe locations for you to go, and prevents you from going to an unsafe location.

Advertisement

Smart 24×7

The app is laden with call centre support, a system to send panic alerts, and one press button to connect with emergency contacts. The application also supports the clicking of pictures in problematic situations and transferring the pictures to the police.

Advertisement

bSafe

Another app that comes along with a wide range of features, bSafe allows you to have your location tracked by your emergency contact, take pictures, audio, and video of your surroundings and send it to various emergency contacts, and also has a fake call option. It can help you pretend that you’re on a call and help you get out of a potentially harmful situation.

Chilla

With an extremely novel feature, Chilla is another app that assists in times of distress. Like other apps, Chilla, too, has an emergency button. However, there might be a situation where you are not able to press that button. Here Chilla comes out with its amazing distinction. All you need to do is shout loudly, and the app will automatically activate and send alerts to emergency contacts.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.