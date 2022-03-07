International Women’s Day 2022: Four Safety Gadgets to Gift Your Female Partner or Friend this IWD

India is a developing nation that is still struggling to provide a completely safe space to women. Women go out, work till late night, travel alone and so on. However, they might not feel safe all the time. As a partner, you might also feel anxious and concerned about her safety. So, on this International Women’s Day, you can gift her these cool gadgets which are designed especially for women’s safety.

Safelet

Safelet is like a safety bracelet that not only looks trendy but also serves as a safety device. It has two buttons on the side that can be used to send messages or call family members in case of emergency. One can set-up the device and add guardian members whom they want to contact. It also calls the emergency contact number and records audio. The device is easily available on Amazon.

SAFER Pendant

A piece of jewellery that looks elegant and at the same time acts as a tool of safety is a must have for every woman. The pendant has a button on the back and it can be connected with your mobile phone using the SAFER app. It sends alerts to your guardian members in just one click when you are in danger.

Revolar

A small oval-shaped device is specially designed for women’s safety. It looks like a key chain which with just one click sends your location with a yellow message to all the contacts you have added to your emergency list. If you are in danger, then you can click the button thrice which will send a red message. It is super easy to carry and works like wonder. It is compatible with both Android and iOS.

Safety Torch

This small torch is not just a torch but is also a device which gives shock to the person in front. The LED flashlight, if put on someone, then it can give an electric shock to the person. This safety device is a must have self-defence equipment for every woman.

