International Women's Day 2022: From Shilpa Shetty to Shakti Mohan, Women Who Won Reality TV Shows

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY 2022: In the history of television, many women personalities have made a significant contribution in the field of reality shows. Reality TV shows showcase the real side of the actor/actresses to the audience. On International Women’s Day, we check out a list of a few women who have won reality shows in different genres.

Shilpa Shetty

Advertisement

Shilpa Shetty is a popular Bollywood actor who currently judges many reality shows on Indian television. She participated in a UK reality TV show named Celebrity Big Brother and made some noise in the house. She gained international media attention for the racism she faced inside the house and ended up winning the show.

Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim

Advertisement

Bigg Boss is another reality show and several women have won the show. TV actress Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim won the title of Bigg Boss season 12. She has been a part of many TV shows and music videos and currently turned into a producer after launching her production house named Qalb Production, along with her husband and actor Shoaib Ibrahim.

Jordin Sparks

Jordin Sparks is an American singer, songwriter and actress. She rose to fame after winning the sixth season of American Idol at the age of 17, becoming the youngest winner in the series in history. She became an independent artist and won released many songs soon after, which also won her a Grammy Award.

Alexandra Burke

Alexandra Burke is a British singer, artist whow on the British TV series The X Factor. The reality TV show is a music competition created by Simon Cowell. She also took part in a BBC show Strictly Come Dancing in 2017 and ended up winning the show.

Shakti Mohan

Dance India Dance is another reality dance show which helped in building the career of many dancers. Shakti Mohan became the winner of the show in the second season, also becoming the first female for winning a dance reality show in India.