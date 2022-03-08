International Women’s Day 2022: Spice Up Your Celebration With These Drinks

International Women’s Day is just around the corner, and for people who want to celebrate the day at home, it can be a bit trickier to come up with a plan to make the day extra special. A lot of you must have come up with some special recipes and gift ideas to surprise the women in your life, but a special cocktail can add a cherry to the cake and make the day extra special for your woman.
And for all the single ladies out there, you don’t need men to surprise you. You are an inspiration in yourself and can celebrate this powerful day with all your girlfriends. Don’t forget to include one of the following drinks to spice up your girl’s night. So here are a few drinks to celebrate the inspiration that women are!
Thyme on Our Hands
Ingredients:
50 ml of Bombay Sapphire
Limoncello
Cucumber tonic water
One Thyme sprig
One lime wedge
Let’s take a look at the method of preparation:
Take a balloon glass and fill it with Ice
Gently squeeze a lemon wedge into a balloon glass
Take a cocktail shaker and shake 50ml Bombay Sapphire, limoncello, and 1 x thyme sprig with cubed ice
Strain it into the balloon glass
Add cucumber tonic water and gently stir
Garnish it with another thyme sprig
Bramble
Ingredients
50 ml Gin
10 ml Crème de Mure
25 ml Lemon Juice
12 ml Sugar Syrup
Some Blackberries
Ice
Let’s take a look at the method of preparation
Take a shaker and add everything in it (except crème de mure)
Shake it for 10 seconds
Fill your glass with crushed ice
Strain the mixture in your glass
Take bar spoon and pour crème de mure over your mixture in glass
Garnish the drink with 2 lemon slices and blackberry.
Dark N Stormy
Ingredients
50 ml Dark Rum
4 Lime quarters
One and a half bar spoons Brown Sugar
Splash Ginger Beer
Lime wedge
Let’s take a look at the method of preparation
Pour soda water in a highball glass
Take a mixing tin and add 4 lime, and brown sugar
Then start muddling the ingredients
Then add the dark rum
Add ice in the mixing tin and shake it hard for 10 to 15 seconds
Add fresh ice to a highball glass and strain drink over the ice
Pour ginger beer on top and garnish it with a lime wedge.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.