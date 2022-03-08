International Women’s Day 2022: Essential Nutrients That Should be a Part of Every Woman's Diet

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY 2022: The importance of nutrition in our diet needs no new introduction. Undeniably, a healthy diet is an ultimate secret to a healthy body, as it plays a crucial role in the prevention of several diseases to help in weight management. But a woman’s body needs extra care, as they juggle both professional and personal lives. Not just this, but a woman’s body faces so many changes in different stages of life, leading to unique problems in each phase. From pregnancy and breastfeeding to menstruation and menopause, a female body undergoes many health issues which are hardly paid much attention to.

ALSO READ: Happy International Women’s Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

Advertisement

Several nutrients should be included in a woman’s diet, on a daily basis to regain the immunity and health of the body. So today, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, let’s take a look at the essential nutrients that should be a part of a woman’s diet. Consuming these daily can help a woman fight various health issues at different stages of life.

Protein

Protein is the building block of the body, as it helps in repairing the cells and making new ones. This macronutrient is also helpful in the weight loss process. Foods like eggs, salmon, and cottage cheese are packed with protein.

Calcium

Advertisement

It is very important to intake calcium during adolescence and early adulthood because this is the time when the bones in the body absorb the calcium. Food products like milk, yogurt, and cheese contribute most of the calcium in our diets.

Iron

Advertisement

The deficiency of iron is very common among women, as most of the iron is found in the red blood cells and due to their menstrual cycles, causing the blood loss in the body, women are extremely vulnerable to iron. Food products like chicken, nuts, seafood, beans, spinach, tofu, etc.

Magnesium

This is one of the nutrients that result in a healthy pregnancy. Magnesium helps in the proper functioning of the nerves and muscles. Some natural sources of Magnesium are dark chocolate, spinach, nuts, avocados, pumpkin seeds, etc.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.