International Women's Day 2023: Effective Leadership Tips from Women Leaders

As we step into the age of automation, a structural shift is bound to occur within organizations. Here, the focus moves from the traditional hierarchical systems and is more on making a company agile. A quickly evolving environment with stakeholders, customers and employees, the introduction of disruptive technology, widespread internet access leading to greater democratization of information, and the search for efficient, creative talent are some characteristics defining the business atmosphere for new-age companies. This gradual paradigm shift in organizations presents a range of challenges for leaders of today, who need to exude empathy and support dynamic capabilities while adapting to new situations and individuals in a highly volatile work environment.

“The evolving nature of the workplace demands leaders to emphasize on ‘learning by doing.’ This requires concerted efforts towards promoting a problem-solving attitude in difficult situations, and leaders must develop a compassionate approach towards the challenges faced by their employees. Harboring an equal and equitable playing field through delegating authority on an individual level can allow employees to use their skills, apply their knowledge and be enthusiastic about addressing business challenges better," says Harsha Solanki, Managing Director, India, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, Infobip.

It, in turn, can help leaders further develop an entrepreneurial spirit to ensure better communication and coordination within the organization. “Today, a common challenge is building employees’ morale and motivating them. That is why leaders today must account for employees’ needs, thoughts, and emotions," adds Solanki.

As Jon Kabat-Zinn rightly said, “You can’t stop the waves, but you can learn to surf". And the same goes with microstress that can be hard to identify, and often gets ignored, so being mindful of it is the first step toward finding a solution. “Leaders of the future must understand that microstress can have a cumulative effect on your team’s performance and health over a period, if not immediately. As a leader, you have the responsibility to recognize and address microstress, both for your team and yourself. It is important to be aware of its presence and to find solutions that address it effectively. Recognizing microstress and taking the necessary steps to alleviate it is the key to a successful and healthy work environment," believes Solanki.

There are many effective leadership tips that can be gleaned from women leaders. Here are some of them:

Communicate clearly and authentically. Women leaders are often known for their communication skills, which involve not only clearly conveying ideas but also listening actively to others. Authentic communication fosters trust and respect.

Build strong relationships. Effective leaders understand that relationships are key to success. They work to build strong and meaningful connections with their colleagues, subordinates, and stakeholders.

Embrace diversity and inclusion. Women leaders often value diversity and seek to create inclusive environments where everyone can thrive. They appreciate the unique perspectives that diverse teams bring and leverage these differences to drive innovation and growth.

Lead by example. Women leaders often lead by example, modeling the behaviors and values they expect from others. They embody the principles of integrity, hard work, and dedication to their goals.

Prioritize self-care. Effective leaders recognize the importance of taking care of themselves in order to lead others effectively. They prioritize self-care, setting aside time for exercise, rest, and other activities that help them recharge and stay focused.

Be resilient. Women leaders often face unique challenges, but they are also often adept at bouncing back from setbacks. They demonstrate resilience in the face of adversity, persevering through difficult times and emerging stronger on the other side.

Empower others. Effective leaders know that they cannot achieve their goals alone. They empower others to take ownership of their work, providing support and guidance where needed but also giving people the freedom to make decisions and take risks.

Embrace change. Women leaders are often agile and adaptable, able to navigate the rapidly changing landscape of modern business. They embrace change, seeking out new opportunities and approaches to stay ahead of the curve.

These are just a few examples of the many effective leadership tips that can be learned from women leaders. By embodying these principles and values, leaders of all genders can build stronger, more successful organizations.

