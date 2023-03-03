International Women's Day 2023: Perfect Tips To Dazzle Up Your IWD Looks

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY 2023: International Women’s Day (IWD) could be the day you start wearing your feminism quite literally. The occasion honours and promotes equality of all genders and reminds us of the long and tumultuous struggle generations of women had to face before us. To celebrate this day, you could extend your help to independent female-led clothing brands and support their business, or wear clothes that send out a message promoting equality.

Let us take a look at some of the clothing items you can wear to celebrate this International Women’s Day:

Feminist T-shirts

In 2017, Nepalese-American fashion designer Prabal Gurung printed the sentence “The Future is Female," on a simple white t-shirt hence making it a fashion statement at the New York Fashion Week. Models like Bella Hadid wore the t-shirt for the ramp walk and so can you to express your solidarity with this century-long movement.

Wear Purple

Among several colours that are associated with the Suffragist movement, the colour purple certainly stands out. The colour originated from the Women’s Social and Political Union (WSPU) in the United Kingdom in 1908, whose flag consisted of purple, white, and green. The Purple signified justice and dignity; green symbolises hope; white represents purity.

To express you feminist side, choose to wear a shade of purple this International Women’s Day. Go for a simple sundress, or cardigan and wear your feminism literally on your sleeves.

You could also opt for clothes in other suffragette colours green and white. Take inspiration from Bollywood star Alia Bhatt who starred in a feminist movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia’s recent saree looks show how traditional Indian looks can be worn to send out a message.

Feminist Sweatshirt

If you are into casual wear and would like to keep it comfy yet political relevant, wear Wildfang’s Wild Feminist Fleece.

Feminist Jewellery

You could express your feminist side by wearing jewellery created by female-led indie brands. Wear this Femme Necklace which could be your way of expressing feminine beauty, or wear a pair of chunky hoops designed by female jewellery designers.

So, how are you going to wear your feminism?

