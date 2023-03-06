Home » News » Lifestyle » International Women's Day: 4 Classy Cocktails to Elevate Your Women’s Day Celebrations

International Women's Day: 4 Classy Cocktails to Elevate Your Women’s Day Celebrations

Here are some of unique curated cocktail recipes to make the celebration extra special for the woman in your life

By: Lifestyle Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: March 06, 2023, 06:17 IST

New Delhi, India

This International Women’s Day, what better way to celebrate the women in your life than by raising a toast to them on this special day? Whether you’re planning to commemorate the inspiring women around you with a soirée- or want to express your love and gratitude for the special woman in your life with a cozy dinner at home, here are some of unique curated cocktail recipes to make the celebration extra special.

Rum Espresso Martini 

Ingredients:

50 ML BACARDÍ CARTA BLANCA

25 ML STRONG COFFEE / SHOT OF ESPRESSO

15 ML SUGAR SYRUP

3-4 DROPS VANILLA ESSENCE

Steps:

  1. SHAKE! Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker and shake with ice
  2. FILL! Strain into a chilled martini glass
  3. TOP! Garnish with 3 coffee beans

 

Frozen Pina Colada

Ingredients:

50 ML BACARDÍ CARTA BLANCA

37.5 ML COCONUT WATER

37.5 ML PINEAPPLE JUICE

1 CUP ICE

Method: 

  1. COMBINE! all ingredients in a blender
  2. BLEND! Add 1 cup of ice and blend until a slushy consistency forms
  3. SERVE! in a highball glass
  4. GARNISH! with a pineapple wedge and a cherry flag 

 

Jamun Mojito

Ingredients:

50 ML BACARDÍ CARTA BLANCA

25 ML JAMUN FRUIT SYRUP*

20 ML LIME JUICE

4 TO 5 MINT LEAVES

GLASSWARE: HIGHBALL GLASS

GARNISH: MINT SPRIG

Method

Step I: BUILD! Bruise the basil leaves by clapping them between your palms, rub them on the rim of the glass and drop them in the highball glass

Step II: FILL! Pour jamun fruit syrup, lime juice and white rum in a glass with crushed ice

Step III:  TOP! Garnish with mint sprig and some more ice

*Jamun Fruit Syrup

40 Jamun Fruit

1 cup sugar

1⁄2 cup Water

Method:

  1. Deseed all Jamun fruit and place the fruit in a blender. Blend this smooth and strain the liquid.
  2. Next, add strained liquid into a pan, with 1⁄2 cup of water and sugar.
  3. Cook on slow flame for 20 mins.
  4. Allow to cool, refrigerate, and use as required.

 

Classic Daiquiri

Ingredients:

50 ML BACARDÍ CARTA BLANCA

25 ML LIME JUICE

2 TSP EXTRA FINE SUGAR

Method: 

  1. STIR! Place sugar and freshly pressed lime juice in a cocktail shaker and stir until the sugar has dissolved
  2. POUR! in the WHITE RUM and fill the shaker with half-cubed ice, followed by some half-crushed ice
  3. SHAKE! Place the lid on the shaker and shake vigorously until thoroughly chilled
  4. STRAIN! through a fine tea strainer into a chilled coupette. Garnish with a mint leaf

Lifestyle Desk

