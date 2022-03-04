International Women's Day: Be Prepared With These Safety Tips For Women

International Women’s Day, which is observed on March 8 every year, is a global day to celebrate the achievements of the women and to support the fight against gender discrimination. This year’s theme is “choose to challenge," since the efforts to overcome challenges bring change. Personal safety is one of the primary concerns for women worldwide.

Here are a few safety precautions for women, which they can follow to remain safe against any untoward incident at work, in a market or while travelling alone.

Police verification house help

Advertisement

If you hire a helper for household chores or a maid, look for a trusted person and get his or her police verification done. It’s important to check their past record for any criminal activity and to verify their personal details.

Install a security door

If you live alone at home, get a safety door installed. Do not open the door immediately when the bell rings; first look through the safety door.

Keep your phone fully charged

Whenever you go out of the house, keep in mind that your phone should always be fully charged. Instead of going alone while listening to a song or talking to someone, you should be alert and pay close attention. Always keep the GPS system on.

Inform family when going out

Whenever you go to the office or college, inform your parents or siblings. Let your family members or close friends know your location and the people you are meeting. With this, if you are in any trouble, they will be able to help you.

Emergency contact numbers

Advertisement

Always keep in mind that the numbers of your family members should be at the top of the call history list on your mobile. By doing this, you will not have to take time to call them in an emergency.

Share cab number

If you want to travel alone at night, share the cab or hired taxi number with your family and friends before getting into the car. Avoid travelling alone on a bus at night.

Enable the location tracker

Advertisement

You must keep your location activated on the phone while travelling late at night.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.