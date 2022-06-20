International Yoga Day 2022: 5 Easy and Interesting Yoga Poses To Try With Your Family

INTERNATIONAL YOGA DAY 2022: There has been a massive upsurge in the popularity of Yoga. It has become the new workout regime all over the world. One of the many benefits of Yoga is that it’s a very bonding experience when performed in a group. Performing yoga asanas with the family members has many benefits, like strengthening bonds to helping each other in reaching their fitness goals.

ALSO READ: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share with Your Loved Ones

In fact, in 2020 during the COVID-19 peak, the theme for International Yoga Day was centred around ‘yoga at home and yoga with family’. Yoga can enhance the overall wellness of the family at the same time. Here are some yoga asanas that are specially designed to turn out best when performed with someone:

Advertisement

Partner tree pose

This pose strengthens the leg muscles and greatly benefits the spine alignment.

ALSO READ: International Yoga Day 2022: History, Significance and Theme

How to perform

This pose requires you and another family member to stand next to each other holding the head and back erect. Hold each other’s hands or put your arms around each other’s waist (to maintain balance). Shift your weight onto the inside leg (the one close to your partner’s leg). Now, bend the other leg and place the foot on the inner thigh or calf of the leg on which you are standing. Switch sides and repeat.

Double boat pose

This is a balancing pose that strengthens the core and is performed while seated.

How to perform

Partners, sit in front of each other and join your feet. Hold hands, and make sure your legs are in between your arms. Bend your knees slightly. One foot at a time and slowly lift one leg off the floor followed by the other one.

Advertisement

Downward-facing dog pose

This pose resembles the alphabet V but is inverted.

How to perform

Stand on all fours with your arms shoulder-width apart and palms placed firmly on the floor, and knees hip-width apart. Now, lift your knees off the floor until you’re able to straighten your legs.

Warrior pose

Tell your kids that they will look like great brave warriors while doing this pose and they won’t be able to wait.

How to perform

Stand erect with your feet together, arms by your side, and look straight ahead. Inhale as you lift your arms over your head. Join your palms. Now, extend one leg forward and plant your foot firmly on the floor. Bend the leg, while stretching. Exhale and straighten the legs as you bring your arms down.

Happy baby

It’s a reclining pose that helps relieve the lower back tension and open up pelvic and thigh muscles.

How to perform

Lie on your back. Take a deep breath, bend your knees and bring them to your chest. Spread your knees a little, and raise your legs to position your ankles directly above the knees. Reach around the outside of each knee and hold it. Now, stretch your spine. Exhale deeply while coming back to the normal position.

The theme for International Yoga Day 2022 is ‘Yoga for Humanity’.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.