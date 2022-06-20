International Yoga Day 2022: Improve Your Sitting Posture in 5 Minutes with These Yoga Poses

INTERNATIONAL YOGA DAY 2022: With high spirits and ecstatic passion, people across the globe are celebrating the 8th International Yoga Day, today. In order to spread awareness about the invaluable benefits of the age-old practice of yoga, every year on June 21 International Yoga Day is observed by the people. The day also recognises the contribution of yoga in maintaining the mental and physical well-being of people.

Talking about well-being, we all might not be suffering from any health-related issues, but the hectic urban lifestyle and stressful work schedule have surely deteriorated our body posture.

After sitting continuously for a whole day at the office, if you feel a bit of strain in your shoulders, or pain in your back, then you are not alone. However, this all is a consequence of possessing a bad posture. Therefore, on this International Yoga Day let’s take a look at some of the Yoga poses to improve your sitting posture:

Uttanasana

Also known as the Standing Forward Fold pose, Uttanasana is a great stretching pose that relieves tension from your upper body. To perform this keep a gap between both the legs and without bending your knees bend your upper body and plant your hands on the floor or grab your opposite elbows. Apart from improving your posture, it stimulates the liver and kidneys while enhancing digestion, and if we talk about the mental benefits then it calms the mind, reduces stress, and reduces blood pressure.

Bhujangasana

Well-known as the cobra pose, Bhujangasana increases the mobility of the spine, strengthens spinal support, and works amazingly in relieving back pain. To attempt the cobra pose, you must lie on your stomach, your hands should be below your shoulders, and while breathing in and breathing out push the floor. As you push, you must slowly lift your upper body in a manner that your back of the body creates an arch.

Dhanurasana

Dhanurasana is also known as bow pose and is a bit similar to cobra pose. The only difference is that while performing the bow pose you must hold your ankles with both the hands and lift them. And while inhaling draw your thighs and the upper body off the floor. The Dhanurasana opens your shoulders, relieves tightness, and reduces slouching.

