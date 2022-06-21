International Yoga Day 2022: Expert Suggested Asanas to Boost Your Immune System

The practise of yoga has gained worldwide popularity and is celebrated by various countries on the occasion of International Yoga Day. Whether it is India, Nepal, the United States of America, Japan or New Zealand- governments have become increasingly concerned regarding the health of their citizens. COVID-19 has brought to our attention the importance of physical and mental well-being as a way to keep the immunity level high. Millions of people across the globe have embraced the practice of yoga and are seriously committed to empowering themselves mind, body and soul.

The 8th edition of International Day of Yoga (IDY) is being celebrated with the theme ‘Yoga for Humanity’. The United Nations, government bodies and local authorities are fully involved in the participation of International Yoga Day. The pandemic had brought normal life to a halt and now as things are slowly regaining their momentum yoga is at the forefront of life. The world has recognised the immense benefits of yoga in building one’s immunity and helping to protect against any virus and infectious diseases.

Yoga is a practice that will help you to develop discipline and focus for a better lifestyle. Because of yoga, you will be able to get into the habit of rising early each morning and this works as a strong foundation for the rest of the day. Yoga techniques like Sun salutation, Moon Salutation, yoga poses, breathing techniques known as pranayama, meditation techniques and mudras are all combinations that can be done regularly. All these techniques whether done individually or combined aid in holistic well-being which naturally includes heightened immunity for your system.

International Yoga Expert Grand Master Akshar shared how yoga could help boost the body’s immune system. He said, “In order to reap the benefits of improved immunity from yoga you will need to follow the holistic process of yoga practice. It is not just limited to physical postures or what you do on the mat but also your lifestyle choices. To build your immune system you must also be careful about what you eat and try to follow a sensible diet." Here is a list of asanas that help boost one’s immunity and their health benefits.

1. *Vajrasana*

*Formation*

• Gently drop your knees down

• Keep your heels close to each other

• Do not place the toes on top of the other, instead right and left must be next to each other

• Place your palms on your knees facing upward

• Straighten your back and look forward

*Benefits of Vajrasana*

• Aids in digestion

• Relieves or prevents constipation

• Strengthening of pelvic muscles

• Keeps the mind calm

• Heals digestive acidity and gas

2. Paschimottanasana

*Formation of the posture*

• Sit with your legs are stretched forward

• Exhale, bend forward and try to place your upper body on your lower body

• See if you can hold your big toes with your fingers

*Benefits of Paschimottanasana*

• Stimulates the liver, kidneys, ovaries, and uterus.

• Reduces fatty deposits in the abdomen

• Stretches the spine and brings flexibility

• Good for constipation and digestive disorder

3. *Dhanurasana- Bow Pose*

• Begin by lying down on your stomach

• Bend your knees and hold your ankles with your palms

• Have a strong grip

• Lift your legs and arms as high as you can

• Look up and hold the posture for a while

*Benefits of Dhanurasana*

• This asana helps to strengthen the back and increases the elasticity of the spine

• It reduces the fat in the abdominal area and tones the digestive and reproductive organs

• It strengthens the muscles of the hands and the legs

4. *Chakrasana -Wheel pose*

*Formation of the Posture*

• Lie down on your back.

• Fold your legs at your knees and ensure that your feet are placed firmly on the floor.

• Bend your arms at the elbows with your palms facing the sky. Rotate your arms at the shoulders and place your palms on the floor on either side beside your head.

• Inhale, put pressure on your palms and legs and lift your entire body up to form an arch.

• Look back and relax your neck as you allow your head to fall gently behind.

• Your body weight should be evenly distributed between your four limbs.

*Benefits*

• The chest expands and the lungs get more oxygen

• Reduces stress and tension in the body

• Eyesight becomes sharp

• This asana helps to strengthen the back and increases the elasticity of the spine

5. *Padhasthasana*

• Start in Samasthithi

• Exhale and fold forward

• Bend from the hip and try to bring your belly close to your thighs

• Reach down with your palms or fingertips

• Place them beside your feet

Benefits

• Padahastasana makes the body very flexible. It stretches the back and leg muscles

• It helps to eliminate excess belly fat

• It improves digestion and reduces constipation. It cures many stomach ailments

• Strengthens the spine, making it flexible

• Strengthens the nerves

Here’s wishing you a very happy International Yoga Day!

