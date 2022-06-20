INTERNATIONAL YOGA DAY 2022: We are all aware that yoga is an excellent way to improve strength, balance and flexibility. Yoga has become tremendously popular around the globe. With time, people have discovered the endless health benefits of practising yoga.

We observe International Yoga Day each year on June 21. Prime Minister Narendra Modi first proposed the idea to create International Yoga Day, which was endorsed by a record 177 member states. This year’s International Yoga Day theme will focus on ‘Yoga for Humanity’.

People are gradually moving to Yoga for general well-being. If you are a beginner, check out these easy yoga poses that may help you beat everyday stress.

Anjaneyasana or Crescent Moon Pose

To perform this pose, form a low lunge, and drop your back knee to the mat. Extend your left foot forward bending your left knee at about a 90-degree angle and place the palms of your hands together. Raise your arms straight up keeping the palms together while bending the head backwards and looking up. Slowly bend backwards, stretching the arms and straightening out the right leg. Hold this position for 15-20 secs.

Bhujangasana or Cobra Pose

This asana increases flexibility in the arms and pelvis area. To begin, lie flat on your stomach with your feet together. Place your palms next to your chest and inhale while pushing upwards, lifting your torso. Keep your elbows completely straight and hold this position for 20 seconds before exhaling and returning to the floor.

Vrikshasana or Tree Pose

The standing tree pose is one of the easiest asanas that enhances stability in the body. To perform this pose, place your left foot on the inside of your right thigh while keeping the right foot firmly planted on the ground. Bring your palms together and extend them above your head. Once you make sure that your posture is straight, breathe deeply and while exhaling bring your hands down.

Trikonasana or Triangle Pose

Trikonasana, also known as the triangle pose, improves flexibility and relieves upper back tension. Stand straight with your legs apart. Inhale deeply and stretch your right hand straight above your head. Now, exhale and bend your torso at the waist, to your left side. At the same time, slide your left arm down your left leg until your fingers are at your ankle. Hold the position for 30 seconds. Then Inhale and straighten yourself.

Vajrasana Pose

Vajrasana is a sitting pose which improves our digestion and helps us with losing belly fat. To perform this pose, sit down on your legs. Keep your knees close together. Then, with your palms on your thighs, maintain a straight back. Hold this position for one minute.

