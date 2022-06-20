International Yoga Day 2022: Yoga Poses That May Help You Lose Weight More Than Intense Workout

INTERNATIONAL YOGA DAY 2022: Yoga is believed to be the key to many problems that a human body may deal with, no matter how trivial or serious. Originated thousands of years ago in India, Yoga keeps sickness at bay.

Yoga also proves to be beneficial for those who are trying to lose those extra kilos. Reducing fat and maintaining a healthy weight becomes easy if you inculcate yoga into your lifestyle. As the International Yoga Day nears, here are five yoga poses that you can perform to lose weight.

Virabhadrasana (Warrior Pose)

Apart from cutting weight, Virabhadrasana also has some added benefits. It can tone up your leg muscles and improve concentration. It also helps in improving balance and stability. Apart from burning calories, this pose tones the belly.

Setu Bandha Sarvangasana (Bridge Pose)

The bridge pose has endless benefits for your weight, glutes, and thyroid. The pose trims the fat from your belly and strengthens your back muscles. This yoga pose also helps in reducing back pains.

Dhanurasana (Bow Pose)

Another yoga asana to reduce weight is the Dhanurasana or the bow pose. Performing this posture can strengthen your chest, thigh, and back muscles. In addition to this, it also improves the functions of the abdominal organs, including your digestive system.

Sarvangasana (Shoulder Stand Pose)

Sarvangasana not only helps in losing weight but also helps in achieving a healthy amount of sleep. This gives a great boost to your weight loss journey since poor sleep can be one of the factors leading to weight gain. It also improves the functioning of reproductive organs.

Chaturanga Dandasana (Plank Pose)

Planks are one of the best yoga asanas one can perform to tone up their belly. It also strengthens your core which benefits your overall stamina.

This year, the theme for the International Yoga Day is ‘Yoga for humanity’.

