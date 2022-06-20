International Yoga Day 2022: Follow These Steps Before and After Your Yoga Sessions for Health Benefits

INTERNATIONAL YOGA DAY 2022: International Yoga Day is just around the corner. Every year, Yoga day is observed on June 21. Despite being an ancient practice that began over 5,000 years ago in India, yoga has spread throughout the world due to its numerous benefits. Yoga not only ensures physical well-being but also helps in maintaining a balance between the mind and the body.

If you enjoy yoga, you should know that unlike other types of exercises it does not require any kind of warm-up, but it does require certain practices to be followed to reap the full benefits of the yoga routine.

Here are a few things you should do before and after yoga:

Before Yoga

Eat on time- Yoga should be practised on an empty or light stomach. Make sure your stomach is empty before going to your yoga class. No heavy meals should be eaten within three hours of your yoga practice. Hydrate well - Drink plenty of water throughout the day. However, avoid drinking a lot of water right before your yoga session. Filling your stomach before exercising may cause discomfort in some yoga poses. Wear comfortable clothes- Your clothing should be stretchable but not too loose or flowy. Remove any loose jewellery that may cause any discomfort. In case you have long hair, tie them up.

After Yoga

Rest- Following your yoga practice, you should rest for 10 minutes in Savasana, or nap. It is a fully conscious pose aimed at remaining awake while remaining completely relaxed. Take a bath- Cool down the body for 20-30 minutes after yoga before taking a shower. Allow the sweat to dry from the outside and the body to return to normal temperature and then go for a shower. Hydrate yourself- After practising yoga, make sure to rehydrate and replenish electrolytes; plain water or coconut water are excellent choices. Eat after a gap- You should not consume food immediately following yoga practice. After 15-30 minutes of yoga, light food shall be consumed.

