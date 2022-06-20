Home » News » Lifestyle » International Yoga Day 2022: Here's Why You Should Perform Surya Namaskar Daily

International Yoga Day 2022: Here's Why You Should Perform Surya Namaskar Daily

Popularly known as Sun Salutation, this asana is made up of 12 asanas, which are in accordance with the sun's cycles.
Popularly known as Sun Salutation, this asana is made up of 12 asanas, which are in accordance with the sun's cycles. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

International Yoga Day 2022: One of the most effective, common and performed asanas in yoga is Surya Namaskar

Lifestyle Desk| Trending Desk
Updated: June 20, 2022, 09:03 IST

INTERNATIONAL YOGA DAY 2022: Yoga is an art that isn’t limited to fit, young, healthy or adult people. It has the ability to bring peace to the mind and also gives strength to the body. Yoga syncs seamlessly with the human body and the intensity can be modified as per one’s convenience. The new age of yoga has become a common term among the masses.

One of the most effective, common and performed asanas in yoga is Surya Namaskar. It is one of the very few workouts for humans that doesn’t need any mechanical equipment. Surya Namaskar helps in strengthening the muscles, joints and especially the back. The name, Surya Namaskar literally means, bowing down to the Sun.

(Representative image: Shutterstock)

The Sun is the life source of planet Earth. Everything from what we consume, how we breathe, and how life sustains, is connected to the Sun. Popularly known as Sun Salutation, this asana is made up of 12 asanas, which are in accordance with the sun’s cycles.

Here are a few benefits of doing Surya Namaskar:

  1. Helps in weight loss
  2. Maintains body-mind balance
  3. Improves blood circulation process
  4. Improves digestion
  5. Strengthens the heart
  6. Stimulates vital internal organs such as the respiratory system, spinal nerves, etc.
  7. Provides flexibility by toning the spine, neck, shoulders, knees, wrists and all the other joints
  8. Deepens the connection between the body and the mind
  9. Helps in lifting mood and eliminating stress

Yoga Day is celebrated across the globe to highlight its role in keeping the body and mind in perfect health. Practising different asanas and pranayama calms the mind by allaying one’s fears and anxiety. The theme for International Yoga Day 2022 is ‘Yoga for Humanity’. Interestingly, the ministry has designed special programmes for the specially-abled and transgender population, women and children this year.

first published: June 20, 2022, 08:55 IST