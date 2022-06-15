International Yoga Day: From Tadasana To Vajrasana, Asanas To Strengthen Your Body

International Yoga Day 2022: Every year on June 21, we celebrate International Yoga Day. Many rely on yoga when it comes to keeping the mind and body relaxed. Yoga also helps in destressing and it also helps you to relax your muscles and feel the fresh air and clear your mind. Yoga is not just for relaxing the mind and body; it also strengthens your muscles. The asanas that help in strengthening the body are Tadasana, Vajrasana, And Vrikshasana.

Yoga instructor Savita Yadav, during a live session with News18, shared how to do these asanas and also gave information about the benefits of yoga. Let us take a look at them and start by reading about the benefits of yoga.

Benefits Of Yoga

1. Yoga helps in your overall fitness

2. It also helps in weight loss

3. Yoga helps in destressing

4. It improves flexibility and strengthens muscles

5. Yoga improves your posture and provides relief from pain

6. Yoga provides you inner peace and relaxes your muscles

7. Yoga also improves immunity

Now, let’s take a look at how to do Tadasana, Vajrasana, And Vrikshasana

How to do Tadasana (also known as mountain pose)

1. Stand with your slightly apart

2. Inhale and raise your arms above your head

3. Now, interlock your fingers with palms facing upwards

4. Raise your shoulders up towards your ears while exhaling

5. Roll your shoulders back and down your spine

6. Open your chest and strengthen your posture

7. Relax all your face and eye muscles and maintain a steady pose

8. Come back to normal position and relax

How to do Vrikshasana (also known as tree pose)

1. Stand tall with arms by your side

2. Bend your right knee and place the right foot on your left thigh

3. The sole of the foot should be placed flat

4. Your left leg should be straight

5. When you well balanced, take a deep breath and raise your arms over your head and bring them to namaste

6. Look straight as it will help you maintain your balance

7. With slow exhale, bring down your foot and release your hands

8. Now, repeat the pose with your left leg

How to do Vajrasana (also known as diamond pose)

1. Sit on the mat by kneeling

2. Fold the knees and ankles backwards

3. The bottoms of your feet should face upward by touching the toes

4. Sit back on your legs and exhale

5. Your thighs should rest on your calves

6. Keep all your muscles straight

7. Close your eyes and take deep breaths

8. Move your thighs and pelvis backwards and forward until you are comfortable

9. Keep your head straight

10. Keep your arms on your knees with elbow in straight line

11. Breath in and out

12. To come back, slowly raise the glutes and thighs until you are back to kneeling position

13. Then stand up slowly

You can also perform makarasana, bhujangasana after vajrasana.

