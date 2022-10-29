Invisible Braces vs Metal Braces: Which Are Better?

According to the Research and Markets 2022 Report, India’s beauty and personal care market are anticipated to reach USD 33.33 billion by 2027, rising at a CAGR of 6.32% from its estimated USD 24.53 billion in 2022.

Among the many trends shaping India’s beauty industry today, well-aligned teeth is one of them, and dental bracing can help achieve that. According to MR’s 2022-27 market outlook, worldwide sale of dental braces is expected to increase at a high CAGR of 6.7 percent. The outlook predicts India to stand as one of the major markets in this industry over the estimated period.

Metallic and Non-metallic varieties of dental braces are now available in the market. “The metallic type can be buccal braces or lingual braces, whereas the non-metallic type includes ceramic braces and clear aligners (made of clear plastic)," says Dr Puneet Batra, Director- PG Board of Studies, Manav Rachna Dental College. Either type has its own set of benefits that must be weighed well before choosing one.

Advertisement

How to choose between metallic or non-metallic? Dr Batra shares valuable advice on how to choose between the two

On the basis of cost-effectiveness

The prices may vary based on your age, problem area and graveness, oral health, and the type of corrective plan required. On the basis of these parameters, your orthodontist would be the right person to make a decision for you.

On the basis of oral hygiene

Crowded teeth allow bacteria to hide and thrive in the corners where your toothbrush cannot reach. Tooth decay starts leading to gum diseases. This exacerbates the crookedness or overcrowding by causing your teeth to become loose and alter positions in your jaw.

Since invisible braces don’t have brackets or wires affixed to the teeth, they can be taken out for brushing and flossing which is not possible in the case of metal braces. Invisible braces lower your urgent visits to your orthodontist.

Advertisement

On the basis of patient satisfaction

Patient Satisfaction is of great importance when it comes to invisible aligners. The organizations are now introducing ready-aligners in the market which is not the right solution to treat complex dental and jaw mal-alignment issues. Orthodontists are nowadays receiving cases of people who have used these services without the guidance of a professional orthodontist, and are now suffering from severe oral health issues.

Patients should not engage in in-home services bypassing professional orthodontists. Availing of these services for invisible braces presents a danger to people’s oral health and causes major consequences.

Advertisement

Grand View Research (GVR) estimates India’s target customer base to be 80 million in 2022, ever since clear aligners entered India in 2016.

Keeping in consideration the above facts, invisible braces are a great choice to go with. Get yourself checked by the specialist orthodontist and get an estimate of the time frame required for the treatment.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here