Iodine is Vital For Your Body, Remove its Deficiency With These 5 Food Items

Several studies have shown that iodine deficiency is increasing in many people. If iodine deficiency is not addressed on time, it can increase the risk of brain damage. Additionally, iodine deficiency can lead to irreversible mental retardation. Iodine deficiency occurs when the soil doesn’t have sufficient levels of iodine, causing a low concentration of iodine in food products and insufficient iodine intake in the population.

Iodine is responsible for the production of thyroid hormones. Due to the deficiency of this hormone, problems like impaired thinking can occur. Eating the right food can help you make up for the iodine deficiency to a large extent. Therefore, let us know which food items you can include in your diet to cure the iodine deficiency.

Seaweed

Reports suggest that one gram of seaweed contains around 16 to 2984 mcg of iodine. Therefore, this is one of the best food items to increase the iodine levels in your body.

Milk

Iodine is also present in milk. About 56 mcg of iodine is found in a cup of milk. Therefore, you can increase iodine levels in your body by consuming milk. Mother’s milk also contains iodine, which is very important for the brain development of the child.

Iodized salt

1.5 grams of iodised salt contains 71 mcg of iodine. Due to the presence of iodine in salt, it should be included in the diet in sufficient quantity.

Seafood

Three grams of seafood contains about 35 mcg of iodine. Seafood has a good amount of iodine, but it should be consumed along with the shell. This is because a lot of iodine is found in the shell of the seafood.

Macaroni

One cup of boiled macaroni contains 27 mcg of iodine, which is enough for your body’s daily needs

