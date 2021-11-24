IRCTC Announces 6-day Tour From Mumbai to South India; Check Full Itinerary and Domestic Travel Guidelines

IRCTC Tourism, the tourism wing of the Indian Railways is offering a South India tour package of five nights and six days to Madurai, Rameshwaram, Kanykumari, Trivandrum and Kovlam from Mumbai. The cost of the tour package has been kept at a starting price of Rs 33,000. The tour by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation from Mumbai will commence on January 25, 2022 till January 30, 2022 and February 28, 2022 to March 3, 2022. The tourists will be flown from Mumbai to Madurai.

TARIFF PER PERSON FOR SOUTH INDIA TOUR

Tariff for the trip starting from Mumbai will cost Rs 44,600 per adult, while for adult on double occupancy, it will cost Rs 34,500 per person. For those booking tickets for three adults, the fare will be Rs 33,000 per person.

The fare for child between 5 years to 11 years without bed will be Rs 25,900, while for child between 5 years to 11 years with bed, the cost will be Rs 29,300.

THE PACKAGE INCLUDES

The package with Tirupati Balaji Darshan package will include return airfare (Mumbai - Madurai and Trivandrum – Mumbai, all transfers and sightseeings by AC coaches, night accommodation in 3 star category hotel, breakfast, dinner, sightseeing’s as per itinerary, all entrance tickets as per the itinerary and travel Insurance.

COVID-19 RELATED GUIDELINES

1. All passengers must download Aarogya Setu App.

2. Physical distancing to be followed as far as feasible.

3. Use of face covers/masks to be made mandatory.

DOMESTIC TRAVEL GUIDELINES

>TAMIL NADU:

All passengers coming from other states/UTs/countries are mandatorily required to obtain auto generated e-Pass through https://tnepass.tnega.org/#/user/pass.

Passengers originating their journey from any city in Kerala state to any city in Tamil Nadu state shall be mandatorily required to be in possession of RT-PCR negative certificate of not older than 72 Hours from an ICMR accredited lab or final vaccination certificate (i.e., both doses complete). RT-PCR timeline starts from the time of sample collection.

>MUMBAI:

It is mandatory for passengers arriving into Mumbai from other states/UT to carry a negative RT-PCR which will have to be issued from up to a maximum of 72 Hours before the time of arrival into Mumbai. RT-PCR timeline starts from the report issuance time. Passenger not in possession of the same shall be denied boarded at the origin station.

Passengers in possession of final vaccination certificate, i.e., those who have taken both doses and completed 15 days from the receipt of the 2nd dose shall be exempted from pre-departure RT-PCR requirement.

Submit contact details with authorities, in case the test result come positive the state officials will contact.

HERE’S THE COMPLETE ITINERARY AS PER IRCTC WEBSITE

>DAY 1: Mumbai –Madurai: Departure from Mumbai at 11.15 hrs. Arrival Madurai at 13.20 hrs. Check in hotel. Visit to Meenakshi Temple in the evening. After Darshan, back to hotel, dinner and over night stay at Madurai.

>DAY 2: Madurai-Rameshwaram: Breakfast and check out from hotel. Proceed to Rameshwaram by road. Check in hotel. Proceed for Ramanathaswamy Temple Darshan, DhanushKaudi and Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Memorial. Return back to hotel, dinner and over night stay at Rameshwaram

>DAY 3: Rameshwaram- Kanyakumari: Breakfast and check out from hotel. Proceed to Kanyakumari by road. Enroute stop for lunch. Check in at a hotel in Kanyakumari. Visit to Kumari Amman Temple in the evening and if time permits, sunset view point may be covered. Dinner and ivernight stay in Kanyakumari.

>DAY 4: Kanyakumari-Trivandrum: Sunrise view. Post-breakfast, visit to Vivekananda Rock Memorial and Gandhi Mandapam. Proceed to Trivandrum by road. Enroute visit Suchindram Temple and Padmanabhapuram Palace. Dinner and overnight stay at Trivandrum.

>DAY 5: Trivandrum-Kovlam: After breakfast, visit to Padmanabhaswamy temple and Napier Museum. Visit to Kovlam Beach in the evening. Dinner and overnight stay at Trivandrum.

>DAY 6: Trivandrum – Mumbai: Post breakfast, transfer to Trivandrum Airport to catch the return flight at 11.40 hrs. Tour ends in Mumbai.

