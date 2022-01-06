IRCTC Announces 'Bengaluru, Mysore With Dakshin Darshan Yatra' Special Train From Mumbai; Details Here

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has come up with Bharat Darshan (Splendors of India) ‘Bangalore Mysore With Dakshin Darshan Yatra’ tour package which will begin from Mumbai on January 10, and end on January 20. The special 10 nights/11 days package will cost Rs 10,395 per adult for standard category and Rs 12,705 for comfort category. For this tour package, IRCTC will operate a ‘Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train’.

The tour package will cover Mysore, Bengaluru, Rameshwaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Trivandrum and Tirupati. The train will start from Mumbai with boarding points at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Kalyan, Lonavala, Chinchvad, Pune, Daund , Kurduvadi, Solapur, Kalburgi and Wadi. Booking of Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train is available online on IRCTC website and it can also be done through ITCTC’s Tourist Facilitation Center, Zonal Offices and Regional Offices.

HERE’S ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT ‘BANGLORE MYSORE WITH DAKSHIN DARSHAN YATRA’

>DATES: The 10 Nights/11 Days special train will depart from Mumbai on January 10. The tour ends in Mumbai on January 20.

>DESTINATION COVERED: Mysore, Bengaluru, Rameshwaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Trivandrum and Tirupati.

>TOUR COST: Rs 10,395 per adult for standard category and Rs 12,705 for confort category.

>BOOKINGS: Booking of Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train is available online on IRCTC website. Bookings can also be done through IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Centre, Zonal Offices and Regional Offices.

>BOARDING POINTS: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Kalyan, Lonavala, Chinchvad, Pune, Daund , Kurduvadi, Solapur, Kalburgi and Wadi.

>DE-BOARDING POINTS: Wadi, Kalburgi, Solapur, Kurduvadi, Daund, Pune, Chinchvad, Lonavala, Kalyan and CSMT.

PACKAGE INCLUDES:

Dormitory/Hall accommodation at places of night stay/ morning freshening up.

Pure vegetarian meals.

Tourist buses for visiting sightseeing spots.

Tour escorts for announcements and information.

Security arrangements for each coach (without arms).

An IRCTC Official on train as train Superintendent.

Non AC road transfers on SIC basis.

Travel insurance.

PACKAGE EXCLUSIONS:

Items of personal nature i.e. laundry, medicines.

Entrance fee for monuments.

Service of tour guide.

Any other items apart from the one mentioned in the itinerary.

DO’S & DON’T:

>Here are few points that IRCTC has come up with to make your journey better and comfortable:

Installation and use of AarogyaSetu App by all, including staff, is a must.

Tourist should wear face mask and hand gloves.

Luggage should be disinfected at reception /boarding point.

All tourists have to abide the mandatory health advisories issued by the Central government, States government and local administration which they are visiting.

Tourist should avoid using other tourist’s phone, water bottle, umbrella etc as much as possible.

Social distancing to be followed during boarding / de-boarding of train /any other transport, monuments and pilgrim places of visit, group lunches, dinners etc.

Loitering and crowding should be avoided in train corridors, gates, cabins, hotels/dharmashala etc.

Touching of statues /idols / holy books etc. not allowed in religious / tourist places.

No physical offerings like prasad /distribution or sprinkling of holy water etc inside the religious place.

>Click here to check full itinerary:

https://www.irctctourism.com/pacakage_description?packageCode=WZBD311

HERE’S HOW TO BOOK TICKETS ON IRCTC:

>Step 1: Visit at irctc.co.in

>Step 2: Click on the log in option on the homepage

>Step 3: After logging in, you have to go to ‘Book Your Ticket’ page

>Step 4: Enter starting and ending station, boarding and destination station

>Step 5: Select date of your journey and the class in which you want to travel

>Step 6: Check if the seat is available in the train of your choice

>Step 7: If seats are available, click on book now option

>Step 8: Provide required details to book tickets

>Step 9: Enter mobile number and captcha

>Step 10: Pay charges online using credit card, debit card, net banking or UPI

>Step 11: Finally, you will receive a message on your phone.

