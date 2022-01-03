IRCTC Launches Tour Packages to Pilgrim, Tourist Sites From Andhra Pradesh, Telangana; Check Details

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has unveiled several tour packages to promote domestic tourism originating from cities of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The packages cover pilgrims and popular tourist destinations across the country right from Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir to popular destinations of Gujarat, Goa, Karnataka and others. Here we take a look at some of the tour packages announced by the IRCTC for Telangana and AP cities.

Vibrant Gujarat Pilgrim Special Tourist Train

Starting from January 21, the special train will cover places like Somnath, Dwarka, Nageshwar, Bet Dwarka, Ahmedabad and Statue of Unity in its run till January 31. The train will have boarding and deboarding at Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Tuni, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. Fares start at Rs 10,400 for sleeper class and Rs 17,330 for AC Three tier.

The fares are inclusive of morning tea/coffee, three-time vegetarian meals and one-litre drinking water per day, non-AC road transfers and sightseeing. During stays, passengers of Sleeper class will be provided stay at dharamshala halls and dormitories whereas AC travellers will get non-AC stay on sharing basis.

Uttar Bharat Darshan tour

The package covers northern Indian cities like Agra, Mathura, Amritsar, Haridwar and Mata Vaishno Devi. The fare package is Rs 8,150 for Sleeper class and Rs 10,400 for AC three-tier. Boarding and deboarding on this train will be allowed at Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Tuni, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam stations.

Bharat Darshan Tour package of Gracious Goa with Hampi

The 6 nights/7 day package starting from February 12 include boarding and deboarding Anakapalle, Eluru, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Khammam, Warangal and Secunderabad stations. The fare is Rs 6,220 for the Sleeper class and Rs 8,090 for 3rd AC.

Coastal Karnataka Tour Package

Available at a starting fare of Rs 9,660 per person, the coastal Karnataka tour package covers Murudeshwar-Sringeri-Udupi. The train is available every Tuesday from Hyderabad.

Divine Karnataka Package

This train is available every Tuesday from Hyderabad and covers Dharmasthala-Mangalore-Sringeri-Udupi. The fare starts at Rs 10,380.

>Click here for full itinerary: https://www.irctctourism.com/tourpacakage_search?searchKey=Goa&tagType=DESTINATION&travelType=Domestic§or=All

