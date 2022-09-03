Iron to Vitamin D; Most Common Nutritional Deficiency Among Indians

Nutrition promotes good health. But there are times when it becomes difficult to maintain a balanced diet which further leads to a lack of nutrients in the body. The popularity of junk food also has a role to play, and Nutrition Week reminds us to be more mindful of the food we take. We can replenish deficient nutrients in our diet by choosing the right food to eat and thus lead a better life. According to a study published by the National Library of Medicine, Indians are found to be the most deficient in nutrients like Vitamin D, followed by Iron, Vitamin B12, Folic acid, and Iodine.

Let us look at the ways we can ensure that we get an optimum dose of the above nutrients.

Vitamin D

It is a fat-soluble vitamin that assists in absorbing calcium and phosphorous. Regular exposure to the sun is the most natural way to obtain Vitamin D. You can also consume foods like Cod liver oil, Salmon, and fortified cereals as alternatives.

Iron

It is a vital mineral required by our body since it is a major component of haemoglobin which helps to carry oxygen from the lungs to all parts of the body. Foods rich in iron are spinach, beef, oysters, beans, etc.

Vitamin B12

The vitamin is important for the formation of red blood cells and DNA. The deficiency of Vitamin B12 can cause fatigue and weakness. Replenish the nutrient in your body by adding dairy products like cheese, yoghurt, and red meat to your diet.

Folic Acid

Folate is a water-soluble, natural form of Vitamin B9 and helps to metabolize protein in the body. Signs of deficiency include shortness of breath, and irregular heartbeat among other symptoms. Foods rich in folic acid are peanuts, seafood, sunflower seeds, etc.

