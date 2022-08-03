Irresistible Indian Cuisines That You Must Not Miss

Known for homegrown spices and herbs, Indian cuisines are famous all across the world. Be it Hyderabad’s Biryani or Mumbai’s signature food vada pav, there are many mouth-watering delicacies prepared in Indian kitchens that you cannot miss. If you’re travelling to India for the first time and want to experience the food culture here, check out this brief list of five dishes that you should try during your visit.

Biryani: Cooked with rice, spices, and meat, Hyderabadi biryani is known for its unique aroma and flavour. While Hyderabad’s biryani is world famous, states across the country make this quintessential main dish in different styles. Chicken, mutton, fish, and at times, even prawns are added to enhance the flavour.

Butter chicken: The next on the list is an all-time favourite, butter chicken. This dish has a very special place in every Indian’s heart. It is filled with rich cream and butter that will keep you full. Originated in northern India, butter chicken is typically served with naan, kulcha, and roti.

Mughlai chicken: Like many north Indian dishes, Mughlai chicken is another meal heavy on cream. The blend of spices like cumin, coriander, bay leaves, cloves, green cardamom and cinnamon sticks makes it the most delicious dish. Some people prefer to add almonds and enjoy it with naan.

Dosa - According to P. Thankappan Nair, a historian, this south Indian dish originated from a small town, Udupi in Karnataka. People refer to dosa as the Indian crepe and it is considered a healthy meal. From Rava dosa to Onion dosa to mutton dosa, this dish is served in various forms.

Palak paneer - Made with spinach and cottage cheese, palak paneer is mostly consumed in Punjab during cooler months. The best combination is with naan, jeera rice or roti.

