We often hear that men and women should marry at an early age to avoid problems in having children. The right age for marriage is a debatable topic. Some believe that 20 years is the right age to marry, while some claim that 30 years is the perfect age for marriage.

A decline in fertility of both men and women with age has been noticed, according to Healthline, and having a baby later in life can increase the risk of facing complications in pregnancy. However, just because you are in your 30s or 40s, doesn’t mean that you can’t have a healthy baby.

Typical age for having baby

According to a report by Medical News Today, there is no right age to have a baby. Usually, women can have children from adolescence to menopause. On the other hand, men can continue to remain fertile till their 60s or even 70s.

Reduction in fertility

Women experience a slight reduction in fertility in their early 30s according to a report by the American Society for Reproductive Medicine. Fertility decreases considerably between the ages of 35 and 45. The report further says that a healthy 30-year-old woman has nearly a 20 per cent chance of pregnancy every month. By the age of 40, this figure decreases to less than 5 per cent per cycle. There is no fixed age-related limit on male fertility. However, there is a slight decline in the quality of sperm as men age.

Complications can happen regardless of age

An individual’s ability to conceive is not just dependent on age. According to the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), 12-13 per cent of couples in the United States face issues in becoming pregnant, regardless of their age.

Nearly, one-third of infertility cases occur because of fertility problems in women. Another one-third of such cases are caused by fertility issues in men. The remaining cases happen because of a combination of male and female issues or problems that cannot be determined.

There is no perfect age for having children

While fertility drops with age, the majority of healthy women are biologically capable of having a baby until menopause. Most healthy men can remain fertile until their 60s and 70s. Some people might be biologically ready to conceive, but not prepared financially or emotionally to take care of the baby. So, one should consider all factors before deciding to have a baby.

