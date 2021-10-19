Is Acidity Troubling You? Here's a Diet Plan For Your Acidity Issues

Acidity is a pretty common digestive issue among people and can happen to anyone. And while as common as it may be, there are times it has taken the form of stomach disease as well. The major reason for such digestive problems could be the consumption of hot or fried food in large quantities.

Today, we tell you about the food items that will help you eliminate the problem of acidity and to do so, you should avoid hot and excessively fired food items and follow a proper diet.

>Banana

Advertisement

Banana is one of the healthiest fruits for the human body. It is rich in calcium and iron. Consumption of bananas can easily stop the gastric problem. It is rich in antioxidants and nutrients like potassium which help reduce acid reflux. Banana also produces mucus on the stomach lining, which lowers the pH level. Banana contains a lot of fibres that control acidity.

>Watermelon

Watermelon is the richest source of water. It easily compensates for the lack of water in the human body. The consumption of watermelon keeps away the problem of gas formation in the stomach. This fruit also contains a lot of fibres that help in your digestion. Proper digestion of food helps eliminate the problem of gas in the stomach. If you are a patient of acidity you must eat watermelon.

>Cucumber

Cucumber keeps the stomach cool throughout the day. It contains plenty of water and therefore it hydrates the body well. Eating cucumber during summers will prevent the problem of dehydration. It reduces acid reflux which prevents acidity and gas.

>Coconut water

People who habitually consume tea or coffee in the morning start facing gas and acidity issues. It is highly advisable for them that they must drink coconut water. Drinking coconut water early morning detoxifies the body. It is rich in fibres and antioxidants that maintains digestion of the body

>Drink a glass of cold milk every day

Consumption of at least one glass of milk strengthens the bones and cures stomach diseases as well. Drinking a glass of cold milk in the morning will not cause burning in the stomach. It also controls appetite as well as keeps the stomach cool throughout the day. Drinking a glass of cold milk will eliminate the problems of acidity and gas in a short time.

(Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on general information. News18 does not confirm these. Before implementing these, please contact the concerned specialist.)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.