Is Ashwagandha Good for Your Health? Here are Some Proven benefits

Ashwagandha is a very well-known medicinal herb. It’s a key herb in Ayurveda, an age-old study of natural treatment that’s been practiced in India for over 6,000 years. People have used the roots and orangey-red fruit of ashwagandha for a variety of medical reasons for eons. The word ‘ashwagandha’ is derived from Sanskrit and means “horse and smell," alluding to the herb’s aroma and the power it offers. This plant not only heals our bodily diseases but also enhances our mental health. That being stated, below are some of the health advantages of ashwagandha.

Improves Focus and Memory

Ashwagandha may aid in the improvement of cognition, memory, and the capacity to execute motor responses following instruction. Small studies have indicated that ashwagandha considerably improves reaction speeds during cognitive and psychomotor tasks when compared to a placebo. According to one 2017 research published in the National Library of Medicine, ashwagandha increased participants’ attention spans, as well as their immediate and overall memory across a range of tasks.

Helps to Maintain Heart Health

Few studies, one of which was published in the International Journal of Ayurveda, have found that ashwagandha can raise VO2 max levels, which is the highest level of oxygen you can take in when physically straining yourself. These values are used to assess cardiorespiratory endurance, or how well the heart and lungs supply oxygen to muscles during physical exertion. Thus, greater VO2 max values might suggest a healthy heart that works well under certain conditions.

Reduces Blood Sugar and Fat

Ashwagandha have the ability to boost insulin secretion and enhance insulin sensitivity. This might aid in the reduction of blood sugar levels, which may be beneficial to diabetics. A few short clinical studies indicated ashwagandha to be beneficial in lowering blood glucose and lipid levels. One 2000 research even compared ashwagandha’s blood sugar-lowering properties to those of type 2 diabetic medicines.

Mental Stress Reliever

Ashwagandha is arguably most recognised for its stress-relieving effects. Several studies have demonstrated ashwagandha’s capacity to considerably reduce individuals’ stress and anxiety levels. The antidepressant impact of ashwagandha was investigated in a scientific study published in the journal Phytomedicine. The research looked at its application in clinically depressed people, and the results were promising.

