Coffee is one of the most consumed beverages across the globe. Many people will relate to needing that good cup of coffee to be able to start the morning fresh. Along with keeping us energised, coffee also helps in appetite control and improves metabolism, which could help in weight loss. According to a 2015 study published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition, black coffee, without any additional ingredients, contains a meager amount of calories and may aid in reaching a healthy weight.

How does black coffee aid in the weight loss journey, though?

Black coffee has chlorogenic acid, which is known to aid in weight loss. Vasundhara Agarwal, a diet and lifestyle consultant, told Indian Express, “It is a compound of the phenolic group, an important antioxidant found in coffee, which reduces the insulin and glucose spikes after a meal, resulting in weight loss over time." She went on to add that it delays the production of new fat cells as well, which implies reduced calories in the body.

According to a 2004 study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, caffeine is a natural stimulant that can help boost metabolism and reduce levels of ghrelin, a hunger hormone. A 2014 study published by Food Research International revealed that participants experienced an increase in feelings of fullness, and they reduced their food intake within four weeks of consuming coffee daily. The study also highlighted previous evidence suggesting the beverage may reduce the risk of degenerative diseases, too.

Daily consumption of black coffee, coupled with an adequate amount of exercise and a healthy diet (that does not contain too many fattening elements) can help you manage your lose weight. Using green coffee beans to make your hot cuppa in the morning can also aid in the weight loss journey.

However, it is important to remember that consuming an excess of this beverage can lead to poor sleep, which can cause you to gain weight. Having coffee that contains sugar, cream, and other such additives can also lead to you accumulating a few pounds. To hit your target on the weighing scale, stick with plain black coffee in a moderate amount.

