Is Drinking Milk At Night Good Or Bad? Expert Explains

Nutritionists frequently refer to milk as a complete meal since it contains calcium, salt, proteins, vitamins (A, K, and B12), lipids, amino acids, fibres, and antioxidants. Remember how your mother would chase you around the house to make sure you drank enough water? Milk has long been seen as a magical cure-all for excellent health and well-being. Some people drink it in the morning, while others drink it in the evening. Some claim that the optimal time to drink milk is immediately before going to bed, while others are opposed to the practice. So, should you drink milk before going to sleep? What are the possible advantages and disadvantages? Watch the video here.

Palaniappan Manickam, a doctor from California, USA explained whether the consumption of milk at night was good or bad. “Milk is a good source of protein. However, I’m seeing a lot of patients not able to tolerate milk these days when they go beyond 30 years of age. This is related to enzyme lactase deficiency. These patients could enjoy milk by using lactase tablets before taking dairy products," he said.

When we consume milk, an enzyme called lactase in our small intestine breaks down the lactose into smaller molecules like glucose and galactose that are easily absorbed by our bodies. Absorbed babies have a lot of lactase and can digest milk quickly. After 5 years of age, the enzyme lactase production decreases, sometimes reaching zero around the age of 30.

Milk includes tryptophan, which causes the release of serotonin, promotes the production of melatonin, and aids in sleep. However, timing is everything. It’s fine to drink milk after you’ve finished your meal. The most significant premise is that drinking milk before going to bed causes insulin release due to the carbs in the milk, which disrupts the circadian rhythm, as per the doctor.

Lactose in milk reaches the large intestine straight without the lactase enzyme, causing bloating, diarrhoea, and gas. Even if you don’t have any digestive issues, don’t drink milk right before going to bed. If you wish to consume milk, do it 2 to 3 hours before bedtime, not just before.

