Urinating not only removes waste from the body but also says a lot about our health. Many diseases that grow in the body can be identified by urine flow. This is why doctors mostly recommend a urine test to check for internal diseases and infections. Urine gives many indications about your health. People need to be careful if they see symptoms like frequent urination, burning sensation while passing urine or pain in the lower abdomen while urinating.

Have you ever noticed that after eating a meal many people immediately go to urinate? This may happen to most of you. The question arises, whether passing urine right after eating is normal or it is a sign of some disease or infection.

According to health experts, frequent urination right after eating doesn’t need to be a sign of any disease. Sometimes it is normal, while in some cases it can be a sign of diabetes, prostate, kidney or urinary tract infection. Due to the high amount of sugar in the food, there is a need to urinate after eating, as per experts. Sweets increase the acid level in your urine and in such a condition, bacteria can easily grow and become the cause of infection.

How to identify any disease?

While speaking to Healthshots, Dr Santosh Palkar, a Urologist from Mumbai said, “Taking a diet high in sugar leads to an increase in the blood sugar level, which also increases the amount of urine in the body. However, passing urine right after eating can be normal. But, if you eat or drink anything and suddenly you have to go urinating, then it can be a sign of some disease. In such conditions, you need to get tested and if you frequently urinate more than 7 or 8 times a day, then it can be a symptom of diabetes, prostate or urinary tract infection.

Main reasons for frequent urination

- Prostate enlargement

- Pelvic floor muscle weakness

- Stroke or neurological disease

- Kidney infection or kidney stone

- Drinking an excessive amount of water

- Type 1 or type 2 diabetes

- Urinary tract infection

- Consumption of a liquid diet

