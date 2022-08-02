Is Giving up on the Notion of Going Above and Beyond at Work a Potential Cure for Burnout?

You feel an unfathomable sense of pride and accomplishment the moment you set foot in your place of employment, beginning a fresh journey toward another peak of success. You’ve finally made it to the corporate world, where your one and only goal is to climb the corporate ladder and ensure that you realise the goals you’ve had for your whole life. But what happens when your dreams are severely damaged by work stress and burnout?

As ordinary as it might seem, that sense of not being able to do anything or of simply being a loser is pretty prevalent. You may have anxiety as a result of that overpowering sense of work-related stress. When your job no longer interests you, the only thing you look forward to is spending time in bed doing something unrelated to work. But why, particularly when you ought to be eager to work and advance in your career, do you constantly getting smacked hard by this carefree feeling?

It’s not funny to feel exhausted.

Everyone experiences acute burnout at some time in their career, which is caused by the toxic workplace culture that encourages excessive work glorification and continual labour without rest. At that point, the thought process of leaving a job sets in, leaving an employee with conflicting emotions: Should I just resign the job? Everyone has had this notion at least once, but not everyone has the confidence to leave their work and take a break. After all, it’s necessary for generating income.

Young people are creating all kinds of trends to address these problems, and one of these trends—the “silent quitting"—has quickly gained popularity. When you have mentally abandoned your job but haven’t quit overtly, it means that you aren’t motivated to work harder than necessary to further your career. Since you’re not actively quitting, you’re really just surviving.

Your personal life may suffer if you reach a stage in your career when you prioritise work over all other activities. When you are stressed and exhausted, performing the bare minimum at work makes sensible, so you may finally believe that quietly departing can be the answer to all of your issues. Even though it may be an extremely pessimistic outlook, many people do end up acting in this way. They simply don’t want to put in the extra effort necessary to accomplish their objectives and aspirations. Because they are no longer interested in their work, some employees simply want to keep doing what they are already doing.

Some individuals also think that by doing this, they might regain some equilibrium in their life. If one wishes to quietly quit, that is, retreat from job excellence and stay at par, all the paid time off, postponed vacations, and untaken trips can be reinstated. When your mental health is compromised, regaining time with your family, partner, or children takes precedence over your career. Many people may be on the verge of giving up at this point, but most of the time they don’t.

When is it appropriate to change jobs?

You urgently need to shift jobs since you intend to resign quietly from your current position. Once you have accepted the idea that your job is “simply not doing it for you," the sensation of burnout at work and your intentions to quit will not go away quickly. Most people advise abandoning your job at this point and finding a new one where you can more effectively bridge the gap between your personal and professional lives and focus on developing your career.

Keep in mind that quitting quietly may be a short-term fix for workplace burnout.

