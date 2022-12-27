Is Hair-Thinning Worrying You? Expert Explains What You Can Do

When you notice your hair is thinning, even though it usually doesn’t hurt, it can be emotionally upsetting. Thankfully, there are several techniques to manage thinning hair and stop the issue from getting worse. Androgenetic alopecia, commonly known as male- or female-patterned hair loss, is the most typical type. The first indication is thinning hair.

“The smaller size of the hair follicles results in finer hair strands. Some hair follicles completely cease growing hair," according to Dr Kathie Huang, assistant professor of dermatology at Harvard Medical School and co-director of the Brigham and Women’s Hospital-affiliated Hair Loss Clinic. Genetics or hormone changes brought on by ageing may play a role in this form of hair loss. It happens gradually and in different ways for men and women.

“Men’s front hairlines often recede, and they may also experience thinning around temples or crown of the head. In women, it may affect the majority of the scalp or just select regions, such as the frontal scalp area, the temples, and the centre part," says Dr. Huang. However, women do not have androgenetic alopecia in the same way that men do.

Telogen effluvium is a type of hair thinning that happens abruptly, frequently in response to mental or physical stress. “Telogen effluvium may occur following a high fever, a urethritis infection, or surgery. Taking a new drug or reacting to an underlying medical issue can both cause shedding," says Dr. Huang.

Protection of hair:

For both men and women, the over-the-counter medication minoxidil (Rogaine) has been licensed by the FDA as a treatment for hair loss. It encourages hair lengthening and thickens hair follicles. It is applied to the scalp as a liquid or foam.

Recent research suggests that using the medication minoxidil, which has long been used to treat high blood pressure, to cure hair loss is both safe and beneficial.

To promote hair growth, high concentrations of your own blood’s constituent parts are injected into your scalp. The procedure is usually repeated once a month for three months, and you need follow-up treatments once a year. It has not yet been established whether platelet-rich plasma promotes hair growth.

Low-level LED laser emitting devices could encourage hair growth. They can be found in combs and helmets that you frequently use at home (without a prescription).

