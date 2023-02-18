It is common to catch cough and cold with the change in seasons. But how do you distinguish between a common cold and something more serious like a tuberculosis infection? The answer lies in the symptoms. If the cough is due to an infection in the upper respiratory tract, it is a common one that may be cured by taking over-the-counter medicine and hot water mixed with honey.

If the chronic cough lasts for more than 3 weeks with phlegm and blood, the cause may be mycobacterium TB infection. According to doctors, the chronic cough, along with shortness of breath and tiredness, and fatigue may be a sign of tuberculosis.

Some common symptoms of TB

Below are the signs through which you can detect whether the cough you or any other relative of yours has is the common one or the one leading to TB:

If your cough lasts for more than three weeks and you cough up blood while coughing, there is a high chance you have fallen victim to tuberculosis.

Breathlessness that worsens with time can be a major symptom while you are gripped by a chronic cough which could lead to TB.

You do not feel like eating. The loss of appetite is another very important sign to look out for.

Weight loss during this period is a common sign. People who are diagnosed with TB are generally underweight.

If the patient sweats during the night while having a cough along with phlegm, chances are the patient has attracted the disease.

Fever and the sensation of chills in the body are common when the cause of your cough is TB.

Causes of TB

One of the main reasons is coming in close contact with a TB-infected person. Also, the weak immunity of a person along with smoking may lead to tuberculosis.

How to Treat TB

If not attended well, tuberculosis may prove fatal for a patient. If the course is completed chances of losing a life are very rare. The treatment includes taking two antibiotics (isoniazid and rifampicin) for 6 months and additional antibiotics (pyrazinamide and ethambutol) for the first 2 months. Of course, you must consult a doctor before taking any medication.

