Is it Healthy to Drink Green Tea Before Bedtime?

The tea market of India has witnessed a slight shift. Even today, while many prefer to have traditional tea, a section of people are inclined towards consuming green tea. This is because of the number of health benefits linked to it. From losing weight to relaxing nerves after a hectic day, people prefer to drink a cup of green tea before sleeping. But the question is – Is it safe to drink green tea every day, before sleeping? We have got all your questions answered.

What is Green Tea?

The green tea leaves are extracted from the Camellia Sinensis plant. It is loaded with the goodness of antioxidants and nutrients. A cup of green tea not just relaxes the nerves, but also boosts brain functioning and reduces cell damage.

A compound named, Catechins is present in green tea which has antioxidants like epigallocatechin gallate (EGCGC) and epigallocatechin (EGC). The tea is also helpful in relaxing nerves due to the presence of Theanine, which is an Amino acid. Theanine works as a nerve relaxant which also improves brain health, reduces stress, boosts memory, and induces sleep.

Green Tea at bedtime?

We have all read about the benefits of green tea, but what is the right time to drink it? Though, not much argument has been presented to back the right time of drinking green tea, the slight portion of caffeine present can make it not ideal for drinking at bedtime.

Caffeine can impact an individual’s sleep and cause insomnia as it increases the alertness of the brain. Apart from that, drinking fluid before sleep can lead to frequent trips to the washroom.

Therefore, it is suggested that individuals can reduce the quantity of green tea right before bed or drink it at least 2-3 hours before sleeping.

How much green tea should be consumed?

Having 2-3 cups of green tea, throughout the day, would be enough to reap the benefits. Note that drinking too much can lead to some side effects, like anemia, nausea, and insomnia.

