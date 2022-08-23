Is It Safe For Diabetes Patients To Donate Blood?

Blood donation is considered one of the sacred tasks. It saves the lives of millions of people every year. Doctors recommend everyone to donate blood as it also improves blood circulation. However, there are also a few people who despite wanting it, can’t donate blood. While healthy and fit people can donate blood at any given point, those suffering from any diseases should consult a doctor before doing so.

Nowadays, a large number of people are suffering from diabetes. Due to our lifestyle and stress, the sugar levels in the blood increase. But can a diabetic patient donate blood? Well, let’s find out.

According to the Healthline report, a diabetic patient can also donate blood. It is usually safe for patients with type 1 and type 2 diabetes to donate blood, but it completely depends on their condition. If you just have diabetes and it is under control and you don’t have any other problems, then you can surely donate blood. However, doctors’ recommendation is needed.

You will have to get a health screening done before donating blood. Diabetes patients who are suffering from heart disease or other serious diseases are advised to not donate blood. Apart from this, if diabetes patients have any kind of problem after blood donation, they should contact the doctor immediately.

Diabetic patients should take some precautions before donating blood. They should drink plenty of water before donating blood and eat iron-rich food or take iron supplements 1-2 weeks before blood donation. A proper 8 hours of sleep is also recommended.

Take a balanced diet and keep eating something from time to time before donating blood. Taking a healthy diet keeps blood sugar levels under control. Minimal caffeine should be consumed. Apart from this, do not skip diabetes medicines and stay in touch with the doctor and consult an expert if there is any kind of problem.

