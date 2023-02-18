Is Neck Pain Recurring After Yoga? Follow These Tips To Alleviate Pain

Yoga not only brings mental peace but also helps to keep the body relaxed by relieving stress and pain. While the yoga asanas or different positions help to get rid of pain, some wrong postures and certain asanas may put strain on the neck resulting in pain.

As there are a number of poses that require caution for those practicing them, it’s important to follow a few tips to ensure safety and avoid the recurrence of neck pain.

Stretch on a daily basis: The best way to avoid neck pain is to start your day with long stretches. By doing stretching you ensure to avert stiffness and discomfort that many yoga doers face.

A warm-up: Before getting into different asanas and poses the most suitable way is to warm up before going full throttle. Sukhsma Vyayam along with easy exercises are suggested by experts. Walking and gently moving your body parts prepare you for the yoga poses you intend to go for. In this way, you ensure low risks to your body and avoid hurting yourself at the same time.

Twisting Poses: While posing some people do overstretch their neck in order to get deeper in the pose. But, twisting more than required is not advised at all. If done repeatedly the neck pain may trigger again.

Rest and Hydration: Before going for yoga asanas, you should take enough rest and remain hydrated. If the hydration level is not maintained the pain in the neck may continue unabated.

Aerial Yoga: This kind of yoga requires enough strength and people doing this must remain cautious because these poses put pressure on the neck and shoulders. A simple inversion can be done by using cushions supporting hips and placing the piece of cloth around your lower back.

The Camel pose: Also called Ustrasana, this yoga pose requires you to slowly get on the mat. Your hands ought to be on the hips and gradually begin to arch your back. While doing all this stress should not be put on your neck.

Bring down the screen time: As we are used to spending much of our time on television, laptop or mobile phones, it strains our neck. The wrong posture and stiffness in the upper part of the body could lead to neck pain and the shoulder area. This is why cutting down our screen time will help to get relief from strain, according to experts.

