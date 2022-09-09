Is Online Shopping Your Norm? Follow These Tips For a Secure Purchase

With the advancement of technology, life has indeed become much easier. This holds, especially for shopping enthusiasts, who can have their desired item of clothing, footwear, accessories, make-up products, and even furniture and groceries at their doorstep at just the click of a button by placing the order via gadgets.

However, with such benefits, there also comes the risk of online fraud. Many fake websites and shopping applications charge you extra money and either don’t deliver the product or send defective items. In many cases, your financial and personal information also gets leaked.

To save yourself from cyberspace pickpockets, here are 5 effective ways to have a safe and secure online shopping experience.

Shop from trusted sites

Don’t go on a shopping spree at any random website you see online that sells cheap products. Read about that particular shopping store and check whether it’s authentic or not. If you find that there is no mention of the shopping site in google searches, avoid buying products from there.

Check Internet protocol

Before you buy something from an online store make sure to verify whether the site has an “HTTP" or “HTTPS" address. To understand whether a particular site is legitimate or not, the “s" after the HTTP is vital. It will ensure whether the site is encrypted or not. Reliable shopping websites have an HTTPS address that determines the security of your data.

Avoid using debit cards

Make it a habit of using credit cards whenever you are shopping online. Since debit cards are linked to your bank account, they can often leak your financial details with fraudsters hacking your personal information. Or else shop by using Mastercard Secure Code or Verified by Visa, to save yourself from fraud.

Don’t click on suspicious links

Do not splurge into a shopping spree as soon as you find a website displaying unbelievable discounts and offers in the form of links. Always double-check the validity of the site and find out why are they giving out such huge discounts.

Check order once delivered:

The last tip to follow is to have a thorough check of the product after you have received it. If you find the parcel damaged, broken, or torn, raise a dispute claiming compensation or return of the faulty item immediately. It is advisable to take pictures of the ruined product to support your statement.

