Is Over-Conditioning Making Your Hair Greasy? Here’s How To Avoid it

After washing your hair and ensuring that your scalp is clean, a conditioner is a must-have. Conditioner revitalises the hair, smoothes it, reduces frizz. In a way, it also rehydrates the hair after the hair wash has deprived it of moisture and protects the cuticles from harm.

However, did you know that overdoing it might harm the health and appearance of your hair? Over conditioning causes your hair to become limp or flat, and hair loses its natural hold. As a result, despite a hair wash, hair tends to seem greasy. Here are several strategies to avoid it.

How To Avoid Over-Conditioning Your Hair?

To avoid over-conditioning your hair, apply the proper amount of conditioner and properly rinse it off. Conditioning your hair is an important step in achieving abundant and healthy hair. However, you must apply it correctly to avoid greasy and flat hair.

Try not to condition your hair too frequently, and don’t keep it on for too long.

Thoroughly rinse the conditioner with cold water. This will aid in the removal of residues and product build-up from the hair. It will also make your hair lustrous and healthy.

Avoid using a leave-in conditioner when using a rinse-off product.

Another thing to keep in mind is that using too many hair styling products on a regular basis will only take your hair down and make it stickier.

To eliminate product buildup from your hair roots, use a cleansing shampoo.

Make your own hair scrub at home. Exfoliation will also aid in the removal of product buildup on the scalp as well as the removal of the greasy sensation.

Protein treatments aid in restoring the natural shape and texture of the hair.

Only use a pea-sized quantity of conditioner and spread it from the mid-lengths to the ends of your hair.

