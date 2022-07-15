Is Pani Puri Responsible For Rising Typhoid Cases In Telangana? Read On

Are there any pani puri fans in the house? We have bad news. With the arrival of the monsoon, typhoid cases have witnessed a sudden spike in Telangana, and health officials are accusing the street food “pani puri" of it. Dr G Srinivasa Rao, director of public health, has referred to typhoid as “pani puri disease", TOI reported. Dr Rao also urged the vendors to ensure hygiene and use only safe drinking water. Meanwhile, the government advises people to avoid street foods altogether.

What is Typhoid fever? It is an infection caused by a bacterium called Salmonella typhi. The infection can spread throughout the body, affecting many organs. Without prompt treatment, it can pose serious complications and can be fatal. Typhoid fever is highly contagious, and is contracted by consuming contaminated food or water. People with acute illness can contaminate the surrounding water supply too through stool, which contains a high concentration of the bacteria. Notably, the bacteria are able to survive for weeks in water or dried sewage.

As far as the current numbers are concerned, during May, 2,700 cases were typhoid cases reported in Telangana and the figures stood at 2,752 cases during June. Telangana has registered more than 6,000 cases of diarrheal disease. It has also witnessed an upward trend in dengue cases as well.

Contaminated water, food, and mosquitoes are the main culprits behind monsoon-related diseases such as malaria, acute diarrheal diseases (ADDs), and viral fevers.

What are the symptoms of Typhoid fever?

- Poor appetite

- Headaches

- Generalized aches and pains

- Fever over 104 degrees Fahrenheit

- Lethargy

- Diarrhea

- Some people also face chest congestion and even abdominal pain and discomfort.

How is Typhoid fever treated?

Typhoid fever requires the intake of antibiotics with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, it is essential that people should follow the basics of hygiene. Wash your hands before eating food and after using the restroom. Always, cover your mouth if you have to cough or sneeze. In addition, avoid touching your nose or eyes with dirty hands.

