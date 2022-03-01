Is The Threat of Covid-19 Coming To An End? Here’s What Experts Say

eThe increasing number of deaths caused by Covid-19 in 2022 has raised concerns among the experts and the World Health Organization has warned that it could be dangerous as many countries are now relaxing the Covid-19 restrictions. Recently, Tim France, molecular biologist and global health strategist, said in his tweets that WHO is warning about the relaxation of Covid-19 curbs in many countries, which could be dangerous.

Tim France also said that many scientists and health experts whom he knows personally are asking whether the risks related to Covid-19 are over now. Citing the information shared by WHO, France tweeted that the numbers collected from all over the globe are saying that after the second week of February this deadly virus is not just growing fast but the number of deaths have also increased. Hence the experts associated with WHO have called for a long term approach to Covid-19 pandemic.

As per the latest data released by WHO, more than 75,000 people have died due to Covid-19 around the world in the second week of February itself. In the week before this more than 35,000 people died. The western pacific region has seen a 27 percent increase in the number of deaths due to Covid-19 whereas a 38 percent increase was noticed in the eastern Mediterranean region. At the same time there was a 14 percent increase in Africa and 5 percent in the United States in the number of deaths.

In Europe the death toll remains the same while South East Asia saw a decline of 9 percent. The numbers of deaths due to Covid-19 have been rising for some weeks now and this is not a good sign. If we do not pay proper attention to this matter then we will be forced into a humanitarian crisis again.

