Is There A Correct Way To Drink Water? Alia Bhatt's Fitness Trainer Answers

There is no question that water is essential for overall health. Drinking enough water helps flush out bacteria from the bladder. The body also uses it to carry nutrients and oxygen within its cells, as well as aid in digestion. Furthermore, it regulates the body’s temperature, protects organs and tissues, and regulates blood pressure. It is also important to drink water regularly throughout the day to cushion the joints and maintain a healthy body overall.

Recently, Anshuka Parwani who is a celebrity yoga trainer of Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor shared a post on Instagram about tips to drink water the right way. She captioned the post, “Is there a correct way to drink water. YES, there is! Keeping yourself hydrated is of utmost importance. But, there is also a right way to do it."

The expert mentioned that having water while standing can cause indigestion and heartburn. It can also trigger arthritis and cause harm to the lungs as the speed at which the water travels through the system increases.

She also stated that the correct way to drink water is to sit down with your back straight. This helps in improve brain activity. It also aids in digestion and tackles bloating.

She also shared the benefits of drinking water in a copper vessel by saying, “The cooling properties of copper help to detoxify the body, boost the immune system and helps with anaemia."

Wrapping up her post she gave a tip that sipping water is the correct way instead of having a large chug of water.

