Is There A Darker Side To Dark Chocolates? Time To Find Out The Truth

We all love to eat dark chocolates or sprinkle some bits on our cookie dough. We assume they are healthy and thus we happily fulfil our cravings by indulging in them. It’s important to note that these potential benefits are associated with moderate consumption of dark chocolates. Eating large amounts, particularly milk chocolate or chocolate with added sugar, may have negative health effects.

But are dark chocolates actually as healthy as they look? Dark chocolates actually cause more harm to us, as per Dr Sudhir Kumar from Hyderabad’s Apollo Hospital. In a series of tweets, he delved deeper into the “darker side" of dark chocolates. Dr Sudhir shared that due to their possible health benefits such as richness in antioxidants and low sugar content, dark chocolates are gaining popularity. However, these “healthier" dark chocolates have a downside.

The doctor elaborated that, according to research, some dark chocolates contain lead and cadmium, two heavy metals connected to a variety of health issues. He then went on to make us understand how they could harm us.

He said, “Consistent, long-term exposure to even small amounts of heavy metals can lead to a variety of health problems. The danger is greatest for pregnant women and young children because the metals can cause developmental problems, affect brain development and lead to lower IQ."

The doctor warned that frequent exposure to lead in adults can lead to nervous system problems, hypertension, immune system suppression, kidney damage and reproductive issues.

While he warned us about the risks, he also suggested how we can minimise them. We can consume dark chocolates with low lead/cadmium content and consume them occasionally, or alternate with milk chocolates (lower in heavy metal content).

The health expert has another way out: consume dark chocolates with lower cocoa content. He then shared a list of safe and dangerous dark chocolates available in the market.

The next time you indulge in your favourite dark chocolates, think about what you are actually consuming and how they could impact your health. There is no reason why you cannot enjoy your favourite dark chocolates but consuming them in moderation is certainly a smart idea.

